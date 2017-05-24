All Blacks skipper Kieran Read expected to re-sign with NZ Rugby

All Blacks skipper Kieran Read is expected announce today that he will re-sign with New Zealand Rugby through to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand's Kieran Read crashes through a tackle against Australia. Source: Photosport

Read, 31, has been out of Super Rugby action for the Crusaders as he makes his recovery from a broken thumb which he injured in April.

He has played 97 Tests for New Zealand, debuting against Scotland in Edinburgh back in 2008.

Read took over the captaincy for the All Blacks from Richie McCaw after winning the 2015 Rugby World Cup.