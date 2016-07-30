 

All Blacks on show as Hurricanes pip Crusaders in pre-season thriller

The Hurricanes have defeated the Crusaders 33-27 in a pre-season clash in Waverley ahead of the start of the new Super Rugby campaign later this week.

Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett celebrates his first half try with Matt Proctor, TJ Perenara & Cory Jane during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett celebrates his first half try with Matt Proctor, TJ Perenara & Cory Jane

Source: Photosport

Both sides All Blacks representatives were in form, with tries coming on both sides.

Nehe Milner-Skudder and Beauden Barrett both scored for the Hurricanes, while Israel Dagg and Seta Tamanivalu cashed in for the Crusaders.

Tamanivalu in particular looked in destructive form, with the centre scoring a hat-trick and looking comfortable after his switch from the Chiefs.

The only cause for concern came in the form of Milner-Skudder's withdrawal after just 20 minutes of play having come on as a half-time substitute. 

"He just got a little tweak in a lower hamstring when he scored that try, so I think it was precautionary more than anything else and I wanted to give Jonah Lowe a bit of a go anyway. I think he'll be fine," Hurricanes head coach Chris Boyd told Fairfax after the match.

Hurricanes 33 (Wes Goosen 2, Beauden Barrett, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Ngani Laumape tries; Beauden Barrett con, Otere Black 2 con) Crusaders 27 (Seta Tamanivalu 3, Ben Funnell, Israel Dagg tries; Richie Mo'unga con). HT: 19-27.

Crusaders

All Blacks

Hurricanes

00:26
Fifita's injury suffered at the Brisbane Tens was not as bad as first feared, however the fringe All Black will miss the start of Super Rugby.

'He'll be back for round five' – Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd optimistic about Vaea Fifita's ankle injury
Matt Todd of the Crusaders is tackled by Phil Burleigh of the Highlanders with Ryan Crotty in support during the Investec Super Rugby game between Crusaders v Highlanders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. 12 July 2014 Photo: Joseph Johnson/www.photosport.co.nz

Matt Todd and Ryan Crotty named to share vice-captain duties for Crusaders
01:12
Barrett says he’s never played with little brothers Scott and Jordie in a team before - just the backyard.

Barrett brothers to take the field together in 'Canes colours for first time in final trial against Crusaders

loading error

refresh

