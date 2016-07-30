All Blacks on show as Hurricanes pip Crusaders in pre-season thriller

The Hurricanes have defeated the Crusaders 33-27 in a pre-season clash in Waverley ahead of the start of the new Super Rugby campaign later this week.

Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett celebrates his first half try with Matt Proctor, TJ Perenara & Cory Jane Source: Photosport

Both sides All Blacks representatives were in form, with tries coming on both sides.

Nehe Milner-Skudder and Beauden Barrett both scored for the Hurricanes, while Israel Dagg and Seta Tamanivalu cashed in for the Crusaders.

Tamanivalu in particular looked in destructive form, with the centre scoring a hat-trick and looking comfortable after his switch from the Chiefs.

The only cause for concern came in the form of Milner-Skudder's withdrawal after just 20 minutes of play having come on as a half-time substitute.

"He just got a little tweak in a lower hamstring when he scored that try, so I think it was precautionary more than anything else and I wanted to give Jonah Lowe a bit of a go anyway. I think he'll be fine," Hurricanes head coach Chris Boyd told Fairfax after the match.