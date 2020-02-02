All Blacks Sevens veteran Sam Dickson ruled out of Olympics with injury

The All Blacks Sevens have been hit with an injury blow on arrival to Tokyo with senior player Sam Dickson ruled out of the Olympics due to a hamstring injury sustained in training.

New Zealand will need Wales to upset Fiji if they are to progress to the semi-finals. Source: Photosport

The All Blacks Sevens announced Dickson’s injury this afternoon, saying he picked it up in Townsville.

“We are absolutely gutted for Sam,” the team said on social media.

Travelling reserve forward Amanaki Nicole will replace Dickson in the Tokyo tournament.

The All Blacks Sevens also noted changes to the alternate replacement rule by the IOC will see William Warbrick and Tenika Willison being available to start in games.

“The amendment to the rules sees sevens’ teams able to pick from the 12 selected players and the alternative reserve in the starting 12 for each match in the tournament, whereas previously the travelling reserves were only able to be used as a permanent injury replacement,” the team said.

The men’s sevens team was welcomed to the athletes’ village in Tokyo this afternoon after training in Australia for the Games.