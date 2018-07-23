TODAY |

All Blacks Sevens training suspended while team wait on results of coronavirus tests of Australian players

Source:  1 NEWS

The All Black Sevens team have halted training after two of their recent opponents are being tested for coronavirus.

All Blacks Sevens player Kurt Baker gets his pass away against France. Source: Photosport

Two members of the Australian rugby sevens team have been tested after showing signs and symptoms of the virus.

New Zealand played Australia in the final of the Vancouver event of the World Sevens Series nine days ago on March 8 and have imposed precautionary measures as a result.

An All Blacks Sevens spokesperson said New Zealand players have not been tested but further action could be taken pending the results from Australia but the squad will not return to training until the results are confirmed.

The World Sevens Series has yet to make any announcements regarding potential suspensions or cancellations to upcoming events on their calendar.

The women's series could be the first affected with the next event of the season scheduled for Langford, Canada on May 2.

Canada announced this morning they are closing their borders to all foreigners except US citizens due to the coronavirus outbreak in North America.

Following the Langford series, the men are then set to play in London three weeks later on May 23.

Rugby
Sevens
Coronavirus Pandemic
