All Blacks Sevens' Tim Mikkelson on the verge of breaking two major team records

All Blacks Sevens veteran Tim Mikkelson is set to break two long-held records belonging to former teammate DJ Forbes.

Mikkelson will become the All Blacks Sevens' most-capped player as well as make the most tournament appearances by a New Zealander when he next takes the field.

Those milestones should fall at the Los Angeles Sevens next week but Mikkelson is playing down the situation.

"I've gotta get through the trainings first," he told 1 NEWS today.

Forbes and Mikkelson are currently tied not just at 89 tournament appearances but also the exact same amount of games - 447 - meaning his first game in California will be monumental for two reasons.

But Mikkelson says he doesn't really see the moment, if it comes, as a big occasion.

"Once I get over there and play and it all settles in, I suppose I can look back and reflect," Mikkelson said.

"It's been a long time but I've enjoyed every minute of it."

All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw said Mikkelson deserves the milestone, though.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Tim. He’s the ultimate team man. His resilience and competitiveness is huge and to reach 90 tournaments with the amount of training, travel and rugby that is involved is remarkable.