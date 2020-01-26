All Blacks Sevens thrash Scotland to finish Pool play unbeaten in Hamilton

The All Blacks Sevens have thrashed Scotland to book their spot in the semi-finals of the Hamilton Sevens, finishing Pool play with a 38-12 victory at FMG Stadium.

Tim Mikkelson scores at the Hamilton Sevens Source: Photosport

Despite wins over the USA and Wales, the Kiwis needed victory from their Pool A match against Scotland to book their semi-final spot, courtesy of the USA's strong showing.

Tim Mikkelson made the most of an overlap out wide in the first minute, running in to score the first try of the match.

However, a high shot saw Vilimoni Koroi end up in the sin-bin for two minutes, Scotland making the most of their numerical advantage to score through Robbie Fergusson.

Some quick feet from Etene Nanai-Seturo saw the All Blacks Sevens on the attack, Tone Ng Shiu scoring to restore the hosts' five-point advantage.

Mikkelson would have his second with the final play of the first half, his fifth of the tournament so far, the successful conversion giving the All Blacks Sevens a 17-5 halftime lead.

To the second half, where New Zealand would be the first to score once again, this time through Dylan Collier, another successful conversion from Koroi giving the All Blacks Sevens a 24-5 lead.

Not to be outdone, Scotland would score their second through Ross McCann to keep themselves in the hunt for a shock victory.

Captain Scott Curry ensured that the All Blacks Sevens would have one foot in the semi-finals, latching on to a clever kick through Scotland's line from Joe Webber to race away for his third try of the weekend.

A New Zealand scrum saw Vilimoni Koroi score next, evading Scotland's defence with a slaloming run after a dummy pass fooled the opposition, putting the All Blacks Sevens 38-12 ahead.