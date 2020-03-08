All Blacks Sevens survive scare, finish pool play unbeaten at Vancouver Sevens

New Zealand have finished the first day of the Vancouver Sevens unbeaten, finishing top of Pool C with wins over Kenya, Spain and Ireland.

Beating Kenya 29-0 and Spain 31-0, the All Blacks Sevens were made to work for their third and final victory on day one by Ireland.

After Akuila Rokolisoa opened the scoring, Ireland would hit back through Liam Turner, before taking the lead with a Jack Kelly try.

Caleb Clarke scored before the break to give the All Blacks Sevens a 14-12 lead at halftime.

The lead changed hands twice at the start of the second half with Jordan Conroy crossing before Kelly's second saw the underdogs take a 24-21 lead.

A full field effort from Vilimoni Koroi saw the Kiwis retake the lead, before Amanaki Nicole sealed the come-from-behind win as New Zealand came away with a 33-24 victory.