 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


All Blacks Sevens surprised to be recognised in San Francisco

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks Sevens team have been taken aback by the number of people recognising them in San Francisco ahead of the Sevens World Cup this weekend.

Andrew Knewstubb said the team had been stopped around the city for photos and autographs ahead of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.
Source: 1 NEWS

The team have been tourists in the Bay Area with players enjoying a tour of Alcatraz Island and taking in a Giants' baseball game at AT&T Park, which is hosting the World Cup.

The New Zealand men's side went through strength and conditioning exercises today.
Source: 1 NEWS

While playing tourist, rookie Andrew Knewstubb has been surprised by the number of fans. 

The men's and women's sides were given the VIP treatment at AT&T Park.
Source: All Blacks TV

“It’s pretty weird, walking around the street and people stop you for a photo and an autograph and stuff, and know your name,” he said.

“It’s crazy to be on the other side of the world and people know who you are."

Coach Clark Laidlaw said the new city, new stadium and new tournament had definitely energised the team after what he admitted had been a long season.

“We’re all quite excited by a new city, a new venue, a new tournament format, keeping everyone on their toes,” he said.

He said the All Blacks Sevens’ attractive style of play would hopefully help World Rugby make more of an inroad into the US market.

The All Blacks Sevens will play the winner of Russia v Hong Kong in their first match on Saturday 21 July (kick off 3.31pm NZT).

The Black Ferns Sevens face Mexico in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday 20 July (kick off 6.50am Saturday 21 July NZT).

Every game of the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ’s Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz

Related

North America

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
Andrew Knewstubb said the team had been stopped around the city for photos and autographs ahead of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

All Blacks Sevens surprised to be recognised in San Francisco

00:32
2
Concept Architects' Ben Russell produced the virtual reality model as part of his Master of Architecture course work at Unitec.

Watch: Take a virtual fly through of student's amazing concept for new Christchurch multi-purpose stadium

3
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

'We just wanted her to survive' - Serena Williams' husband puts Wimbledon loss in perspective in heartfelt tribute


00:28
4
The Argentina legend begun his new role with Dynamo Brest in style.

Watch: Diego Maradona arrives at first day of new job in monster truck

00:54
5
The Olympic champion lost his spot as NZ's single sculler to Robbie Manson.

Watch: Mahe Drysdale discusses rowing future after being dethroned as New Zealand's premier single sculler

02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.

Media personality pleads not guilty to three assault charges in North Shore District Court

Lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg, argued that the case is in its early days, and asked that the man's name suppression remains until a hearing.

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Trump derangement syndrome' - Outcry after US President's refusal to condemn alleged Russian interference in 2016 election

Donald Trump today sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a stunning appearance in Helsinki.

Nelson (file picture).

Man dies following incident at Nelson's Maitai River

Police say initial reports suggest the man was cycling in the area before he went into the water.