All Blacks Sevens surprised to be recognised in San Francisco

The All Blacks Sevens team have been taken aback by the number of people recognising them in San Francisco ahead of the Sevens World Cup this weekend.

The team have been tourists in the Bay Area with players enjoying a tour of Alcatraz Island and taking in a Giants' baseball game at AT&T Park, which is hosting the World Cup.

While playing tourist, rookie Andrew Knewstubb has been surprised by the number of fans.

“It’s pretty weird, walking around the street and people stop you for a photo and an autograph and stuff, and know your name,” he said.

“It’s crazy to be on the other side of the world and people know who you are."

Coach Clark Laidlaw said the new city, new stadium and new tournament had definitely energised the team after what he admitted had been a long season.

“We’re all quite excited by a new city, a new venue, a new tournament format, keeping everyone on their toes,” he said.

He said the All Blacks Sevens’ attractive style of play would hopefully help World Rugby make more of an inroad into the US market.

The All Blacks Sevens will play the winner of Russia v Hong Kong in their first match on Saturday 21 July (kick off 3.31pm NZT).

The Black Ferns Sevens face Mexico in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday 20 July (kick off 6.50am Saturday 21 July NZT).