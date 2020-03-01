TODAY |

All Blacks Sevens surge into Los Angeles semi-finals with big win over France

The All Blacks Sevens have stormed into the Los Angeles Sevens semi-finals after taking down France 29-14 this morning.

After going undefeated in pool play, New Zealand got off to a rough start in the contest, losing Ngarohi McGarvey-Black just 15 seconds into the match after he was yellow-carded for a high tackle.

But the All Blacks Sevens held firm, allowing just one try while down a man before taking over the match in the middle part of the game.

Sione Molia scored moments before halftime and Joe Ravouvou scored his second shortly after restarting to give New Zealand a 17-7 lead. 

McGarvey-Black then added to the lead before Caleb Clarke cemented the win with a brilliant solo run from the kickoff.

The All Blacks Sevens now await the winner of the last quarter-final between South Africa and USA while Australia and Fiji will contest the other semi-final.

The All Blacks Sevens' semi-final will be at approximately 10.45 this morning.

