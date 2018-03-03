 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


All Blacks Sevens suffer embarrassing defeat against jubilant Argentina

share

Source:

SKY

New Zealand fell 26-19 in their second match at the Las Vegas Sevens.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. Black Caps v England, second international cricket ODI, Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday, 28 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: England rebuild after Black Caps decimate tourists' top order in Wellington

00:15
2
Cooper laughed about the incidents which occurred at a Brisbane gym.

Video: Ex-Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper hit twice in the head by rogue fan

00:15
3
The Cavs didn't get the win against the 76ers, but their King still put on a show.

Watch: LeBron James bamboozles NBA defenders, threads ball through teammate's legs during around-the-back dribble move

00:15
4
All five runners were red-carded at different points in the race.

Watch: Entire men's 400m heat disqualified after bizarre indoor athletics world champs race

05:41
5
Castle took over as CEO of Australian Rugby last week after a rocky 2017 for the governing body.

Raelene Castles wants next Wallabies coach to be a local, but will look at foreign options

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. Black Caps v England, second international cricket ODI, Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday, 28 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: England rebuild after Black Caps decimate tourists' top order in Wellington

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's third ODI between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 