All Blacks Sevens stunned by rampant Fiji in Sydney

The All Blacks Sevens chances of claiming a third consecutive tournament win on the World Series circuit hang by a thread, after a stunning 26-5 defeat to rivals Fiji in Sydney.

New Zealand will need Wales to upset Fiji if they are to progress to the semi-finals.

The flying Fijians made light work of the pool clash, racing to a 21-0 lead at the break, before Regan Ware pulled one back for New Zealand.

But that was as good as it got for the Kiwis, as Waisea Nacuqu crossed over for another Fijian try to seal the upset win.

The loss means New Zealand must beat Kenya and hope for the unlikely upset of Wales over Fiji in their final pool game if they are to progress to the semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, the All Blacks easily dispatched Wales 54-5 in their opening match, scoring five first half tries.

Meanwhile, the Black Ferns Sevens won both their matches yesterday, beating Japan 28-0, before downing a plucky Russian side 22-12.

The World Series leaders will play England in their final pool game today.

