All Blacks Sevens smash Canada and Samoa to finish day one unbeaten in Las Vegas

The All Blacks Sevens have stamped their mark on day one of the Las Vegas Sevens, with a 33-19 win over Canada seeing the Kiwis finish unbeaten.

Coming into their second match after dispatching Samoa first up, the Kiwis didn't have to wait long to open the scoring against Canada, with Akuila Rokolisoa crossing over in the opening minute to get the All Blacks Sevens off to the best possible start.

Rokolisoa adding the extras to give New Zealand a 7-0 lead. However, it wasn't going to be smooth sailing for the reigning world champions, with Canada hitting back through Luke McCloskey, a missed conversion bringing the scores to 7-5.

The All Blacks Sevens kept their composure though, regaining the lead right before halftime through Joe Ravouvou, crossing over out wide before New Zealand again added the extras, this time Vilimoni Koroi with the conversion.

Canada would again show their class, with Michael Fuailefau grabbing his side's second try with the last play of the first half, a successful conversion sending the two teams into the break at 14-12 in the Kiwis' favour.

Not to be outdone, it was New Zealand again that landed the first blow in the second half, with both Tim Mikkelson and Jona Nareki both scoring, quickly seeing the score balloon out to 28-12.

Mikkelson would then have a double, capitalising on some sloppy work from Canada to pounce on a loose ball and score, taking the points to 33-12.

Canada would grab one last consolation try to end the match, Harry Jones with his first of the weekend, but the damage was already done, New Zealand ending the day unbeaten, taking the match 33-19.

The All Blacks Sevens will finish their pool stage, taking on Spain in their third and final match tomorrow.

Ware weaved his way to the try line in the big 33-0 win. Source: SKY
