 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


All Blacks Sevens' second half flourish not enough as Blitzboks claim Dubai title

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand have been punished for a slow start, beaten 24-12 by defending champions South Africa at the world sevens series opening tournament in Dubai.

Despite two tries early in the second half, the yellow-carded South Africans held on to win 24-12.
Source: SKY

The Kiwis had remained unbeaten in pool play and through the quarter and semi-finals at the season-opening Dubai Sevens, but never really recovered from a storming South African start in the final.

Rosko Specman, Seabelo Senatla and Kwagga Smith crossed to give the Blitzboks a 19-0 half-time lead before the All Blacks Sevens staged a valiant second-half rally.

Chasing their first tournament win since Vancouver in 2016, the New Zealanders clawed their way back with tries to Scott Curry and Andrew Knewstubb after Specman was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock on.

But at 19-12, and with 13 seconds left on the clock, Tim Agaba closed the game out with South Africa's fourth try of the night.

The Kiwis had earned a spot in the final after downing England 14-5 in the semis, battling back from a 5-0 half-time deficit

A Joey Ravouvou double secured the win for the All Blacks Sevens, who had earlier edged Kenya 14-12 in the quarter-finals.

The Kiwis went unbeaten in pool play, downing Samoa 24-12, Argentina 21-19 and the United States 22-12.

The second world series tournament begins next weekend in Cape Town.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

00:30
2
The Welsh showed a little razzle-dazzle early on in their 24-22 win over South Africa.

Wales execute pinpoint cross kick play for opening try in thrilling win over Springboks

00:25
3
Cordner scored the only points of the first half after he hit the line at speed from metres out.

As it happened: Kangaroos claim Rugby League World Cup over England as early try proves the difference in gritty final

4
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

01:51
5
The England all-rounder has generated plenty of attention since touching down in New Zealand.

'He's an appalling role model for young cricketers' - Ben Stokes drawing plenty of eyes ahead of Canterbury debut

00:44
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School around 4.30am today.


00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.


00:56
The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

Busted! Little puppy caught on camera trying to escape kennel

The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

00:19
An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

Watch: Learner driver parks on top of other car in bizarre Sydney crash

An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

01:57
The age-old craft of building houses out of logs is seeing a new export market open up for a Dunedin builder.

'It's very cosy' - Aussie couple settle on log cabin house built in Dunedin

The home, made from macrocarpa logs, is resistant to fire.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 