All Blacks Sevens scrape past Fiji to book spot in Rugby World Cup Sevens final

The All Blacks sevens will have a chance to defend their Rugby World Cup Sevens title, advancing to the tournament final with a 22-17 victory over Fiji in San Francisco.

New Zealand started as the brighter of the two side, with Joe Ravouvou going over to open the scoring with less than three minutes on the clock.

Fiji didn't have to wait long for a reply though, with cross code superstar Semi Radradra producing a remarkable solo run to level scores shortly after, running straight over the top of Kurt Baker in the process.

A successful conversion put Fiji ahead 7-5 towards the end of the first half.

However, New Zealand would regain their lead before the break, with Dylan Collier capping off a free-flowing team move to score in the corner.

The first half came to a dramatic close, with Amenoni Nasilasila claiming a try with the final play, as Dylan Collier looked to have forced him into touch. However, the TMO would award the try to give Fiji a 12-10 lead going into halftime.

Handling errors marred the start to Fiji's second half, with Regan Ware capitalising to give New Zealand the lead once again.

Ravouvou scored his second not long after, thanks to a surreal offload from Jona Nareki, seeing New Zealand put one foot in the final.

Fiji would grab a late consolation try through Alosio Naduva, but it was too little too late as New Zealand claimed a 22-17 win.