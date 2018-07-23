All Blacks Sevens qualify for Tokyo Olympics after reaching London series quarter-finals

The All Blacks Sevens have reached the cup quarter-finals after pool play at the London Sevens, qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in the process.

The All Blacks Sevens cemented their spot in both events after getting through pool play with wins over Scotland and Ireland but were forced to live with second place in group C with a loss in their final match to England.

The Kiwi side began their day with an impressive 21-7 win. Tim Mikkelson and Scott Curry crossed the line in the first half to give the team a 14-0 lead before Scott Gregory sealed it early in the second half.

The younger members of the squad got in on the action in their second match though with Tone Ng Shiu and Andrew Knewstubb scoring early to give their side a 12-0 lead at the break.

Regan Ware then came to the party in the second half with a brace while Knewstubb crossed over again to get a double as well.

Their final match of the day proved much more challenging though with England holding on to their 12-7 halftime lead to take the match and the top spot in the pool.

The results mean the All Blacks Sevens will play France in the cup quarter-finals with the victor going on to face the winner of South Africa and Australia in the semis.

it also means the team is locked in for Tokyo next year with the top four from the ongoing sevens world series automatically qualifying. New Zealand's spot, along with USA and Fiji's, are guaranteed inside that with today's results.