 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


All Blacks Sevens off to winning start in Las Vegas

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks Sevens have blown away Uruguay in the second half of their first pool match at the Las Vegas Sevens to secure a win.

New Zealand's Regan Ware. Day 1, HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 3 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand's Regan Ware in action against France on day one of the Hamilton Sevens.

Source: Photosport

The Kiwi team beat Uruguay 28-7 this morning after sturggling in the first half with the South Americanes.

Regan Ware scored soon after kick off but that was all the New Zealanders could muster in the first half as Uruguay responded to lock the score at 7-7 to end the first half.

Tim Mikkelson rgot things going in the second half and the All Blacks Sevens didn't look back from there with Joe Ravouvou sealing the win in extra time.

New Zealand next play Argentina this afternoon.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. Black Caps v England, second international cricket ODI, Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday, 28 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps double strike has England in trouble in Wellington

00:15
2
All five runners were red-carded at different points in the race.

Watch: Entire men's 400m heat disqualified after bizarre indoor athletics world champs race

00:15
3
Duffie was relentless on defence late in the first half, flooring McKenzie with a massive defensive play.

Watch as Matt Duffie annihilates Damian McKenzie with monstrous tackle as injury-hit Chiefs conquer Blues


00:15
4
Cooper laughed about the incidents which occurred at a Brisbane gym.

Video: Ex-Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper hit twice in the head by rogue fan

00:15
5
The Cavs didn't get the win against the 76ers, but their King still put on a show.

Watch: LeBron James bamboozles NBA defenders, threads ball through teammate's legs during around-the-back dribble move

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:37
Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

'I felt really violated' – former lawyer details 'atrocious' proposition from senior colleague, calls time on profession's 'dirty little secret'

Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 