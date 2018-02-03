All Blacks Sevens off to winning start in Las Vegas

The All Blacks Sevens have blown away Uruguay in the second half of their first pool match at the Las Vegas Sevens to secure a win.

New Zealand's Regan Ware in action against France on day one of the Hamilton Sevens. Source: Photosport

The Kiwi team beat Uruguay 28-7 this morning after sturggling in the first half with the South Americanes.

Regan Ware scored soon after kick off but that was all the New Zealanders could muster in the first half as Uruguay responded to lock the score at 7-7 to end the first half.

Tim Mikkelson rgot things going in the second half and the All Blacks Sevens didn't look back from there with Joe Ravouvou sealing the win in extra time.