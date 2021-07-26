All Blacks Sevens notch important Olympic victory over Argentina

The All Blacks Sevens have come from behind to win an important group stage encounter with Argentina.

The All Blacks Sevens had a comfortable victory over Argentina in pool play of Tokyo 2020. Source: Associated Press

Argentina had much of the early ball and it was they who scored first, Marcos Moneta busting through a tackle in his own half and proving too quick for the chasing All Black defenders.

They looked likely to score again, before the All Blacks turned over the ball in the ruck and counter attacked. The ball found its way to Ngarohi McGarvey-Black on the left wing who found a gap in the Argentine defence and waltzed in to touch down under the posts.

Buoyed by the try, the Kiwis who took the lead in the dying seconds of the first half. Sione Molia split through the line and outpaced two chasing defenders to score the team’s second under the sticks.

Argentina came out of the break looking to attack, with a feeble tackle from Molia allowing Santiago Mare to break away and even up the scores with five minutes to play.

The All Blacks would regain the lead, with an offload by Scott Curry to a trailing Joe Webber around the halfway line creating enough space for Webber to sprint through and score.

They then turned the ball over and looked to put the game away, and that they did. Veteran Tim Mikkelson busted a tackle and was simply unstoppable as he looked to seal the deal for the Kiwis.