 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


All Blacks Sevens' new generation of stars leading team out of tough times with World Cup win

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Today’s Sevens World Cup win brings back memories of the All Blacks Sevens of old, but this is the new generation of Kiwi sevens stars.

Under Clark Laidlaw’s new programme, the men’s team has resurfaced after a tough 2016 Olympics campaign.
Source: 1 NEWS

The new-look team shaking off the horrors of a failed 2016 campaign at the Rio Olympics is being led by a man who's completely transformed the programme in under two years.

All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw added World Cup winner to his resume today after the Commonwealth Games win earlier this year.

"It's a good feeling, isn't it?" He admitted after the final.

The Kiwis beat England in the final of the San Francisco tournament.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It's a feeling that comes on the back of a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice with everybody involved and we're all just hugely proud of the performance we put in this weekend."

The victory is testament to the depth of talent in New Zealand with rookies such as Akuila Rokolisoa proving their worth in the squad just as much as the veterans.

The All Black Sevens rookie is in disbelief at how radically his world has changed this year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Rokolisoa came off the bench to score a crucial try in the final but he wasn't even part of the squad at the start of the year.

Up 19-12, the injury replacement sealed the final and his second gold medal since debuting in Hong Kong the week before the Commonwealth Games with a somersault under the posts.

Fellow Fijian Joe Ravouvou debuted last year and was the tournament standout, leaving San Francisco as the top try-scorer with six to his name and world cup MVP.

The men’s side completed a clean sweep for New Zealand after the women triumphed yesterday as well.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Then there's rising star Trael Joass.

Doctors said Joass’ life was at risk if he continued to play sevens, but coming back from heart surgery, he's now one of the best in the world.

Joass said the experience helped him on and off the pitch.

"It taught me a lot and to get back up when times are tough and they don't hang around forever."

Those at the top, like NZ Rugby chief executive Steve Tew, are hoping the team's tough times are over.

"I saw [NZ win the world cup] in Moscow and I thought it was a once in a lifetime event," he said.

"These guys today were just outstanding I thought those two matches were just brilliant."

While those who've now won two world cups like Tim Mikkelson, are happy to leave a piece of history behind in San Francisco, the first timers will take in as much of this moment as they can and cherish these memories forever.

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

00:48
2
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

00:48
3
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

4

Comedy football result becomes a reality in Scotland

00:53
5
The All Black Sevens rookie is in disbelief at how radically his world has changed this year.

From 'sparkie' to sevens world champion: Akuila Rokolisoa feeling blessed after 'coming from nothing'

00:48
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

New Zealand's men's and women's sides defended their Rugby World Cup Sevens titles with victory in San Francisco.

00:30
Concerns were raised by Louise Nicholas over comment Wally Haumaha made in support of three policemen tried for rape.

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

01:31
Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."

00:45
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported as being stolen.