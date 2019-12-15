All Blacks sevens lead haka for Sam Dickson in 50th career tournament

The All Blacks sevens have taken time at this weekend's Cape Town leg of the World Series to honour teammate Sam Dickson, playing in his 50th career tournament.

Dickson, 30, has been an integral part of the New Zealand sevens set up for a number of years, part of the side that claimed silver at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014, going one better to win gold on the Gold Coast last year.

He was also a member of the New Zealand side that took part in the Rio Olympics in 2016, although the All Blacks sevens failed to win a medal.

Led by his teammates, Dickon's contribution was recognised with a fiery haka.

The All Blacks sevens would finish pool play unbeaten in Cape Town, now facing off against Scotland in the quarter-final later tonight.