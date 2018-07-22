All Blacks sevens' Kurt Baker says team's 'grown a lot since' Commonwealth Games gold

The All Blacks sevens side are a better unit than they were for their gold medal at this year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, according to stalwart Kurt Baker.

Having defeated France 12-7 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, New Zealand will face rivals Fiji in the semi-final tomorrow, looking to add a world title to their trophy cabinet.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after the win, Baker said that the side have improved since their Commonwealth Games glory earlier this year.

"We've grown a lot as a team since the Gold Coast," he said.

Baker also credited new coach Clark Laidlaw, having re-ignited New Zealand's chances in the men's World Series."

"He made a lot of changes, some of them were pretty tough for the boys to work around.

"But we're starting to get some momentum. We've got a big semi-final against Fiji.