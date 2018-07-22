 

All Blacks sevens' Kurt Baker says team's 'grown a lot since' Commonwealth Games gold

The All Blacks sevens side are a better unit than they were for their gold medal at this year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, according to stalwart Kurt Baker.

Baker was confident before the Rugby World Cup Sevens semi-final against Fiji tomorrow.
Having defeated France 12-7 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, New Zealand will face rivals Fiji in the semi-final tomorrow, looking to add a world title to their trophy cabinet.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after the win, Baker said that the side have improved since their Commonwealth Games glory earlier this year.

"We've grown a lot as a team since the Gold Coast," he said.

Baker also credited new coach Clark Laidlaw, having re-ignited New Zealand's chances in the men's World Series."

"He made a lot of changes, some of them were pretty tough for the boys to work around.

"But we're starting to get some momentum. We've got a big semi-final against Fiji.

"It's pretty cool."

Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.

The Rabbitohs lock was placed on report for his tackle on his Wests Tigers opponent.

New Zealand fought back to clinch a gutsy 12-7 victory in San Francisco.

Baker was confident before the Rugby World Cup Sevens semi-final against Fiji tomorrow.

