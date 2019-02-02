TODAY |

All Blacks Sevens hang on to beat Australia in dramatic Vancouver final that featured three yellow cards

Source:  1 NEWS

The All Blacks Sevens have hung on to beat Australia 17-14 in a dramatic Vancouver sevens final that featured three yellow cards.

Joe Ravouvou scored two tries in the final. Source: Photosport

NZ hung on with six players after Sam Dickson was sin binned for two minutes with a little over 90 seconds left in the game.

Joe Ravouvou scored a double for NZ with Andrew Knewstubb crossing for the other try.

Australia were reduced to five men for 20 seconds at one point with Lachie Miller joining Maurice Longbottom in the bin.

Rugby
All Blacks
