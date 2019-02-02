All Blacks Sevens hang on to beat Australia in dramatic Vancouver final that featured three yellow cards

The All Blacks Sevens have hung on to beat Australia 17-14 in a dramatic Vancouver sevens final that featured three yellow cards.

Joe Ravouvou scored two tries in the final. Source: Photosport

NZ hung on with six players after Sam Dickson was sin binned for two minutes with a little over 90 seconds left in the game.

Joe Ravouvou scored a double for NZ with Andrew Knewstubb crossing for the other try.