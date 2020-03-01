All Blacks Sevens finish third in Los Angeles after winning nail-biter against Aussies

The All Blacks Sevens have finished their Los Angeles Sevens campaign with a third-place finish after beating Australia 21-19 this afternoon.

New Zealand was forced to play the match after losing 17-0 to South Africa in the semi-finals.

Unlike their match with the Blitzbokke, though, it took the All Blacks Sevens no time to find the line with Etene Nanai-Seturo crossing over in the opening minute of the match.

Akuila Rokolisoa then doubled the lead three minutes later when the Australian defence crumbled in the midfield leaving a massive hole for New Zealand to run through.

Australia managed to peg the lead back to 14-7 just before halftime, though, with Lachie Miller and Maurice Longbottom then tying things up early in the second half.

So who else should come to the rescue than the All Blacks Sevens' most-capped player in his record-breaking tournament to ensure the team came away with the win?

Tim Mikkleson found his way over the line after the All Blacks Sevens worked the ball to the left wing where they had numbers and the veteran strode in to score untouched.

Australia managed to score in the final moments but failed to convert the try, allowing New Zealand to come out on top and take third.