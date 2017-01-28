All Blacks Sevens fight back to avoid embarrassing loss to Scotland in Vancouver

 

Doubles to captain Scott Curry and Regan Ware have lifted the All Blacks Sevens to an opening 31-26 win over Scotland at the Vancouver leg of the World Sevens Series.

Scott Curry. New Zealand All Blacks Sevens during the first day of the Dubai 7s, 2 December 2016. HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series. Copyright photo: SportDXB / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand Sevens captain Scott Curry.

Source: Photosport

New Zealand fought back from 14-0 down to lead 19-14 at halftime, scoring four unanswered tries through the middle period of the game.

Their opening try went to Trael Joass after Scotland had crossed early through Scott Riddell and Darcy Graham.

New Zealand's remaining pool matches today are against Russia and South Africa.

The series-leading Blitzboks beat the Russians 38-7 in their opener.

New Zealand were second on the standings, 10 points behind South Africa, heading into the sixth round of the series.

