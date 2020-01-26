All Blacks Sevens to face France in Hamilton final after coming from behind to beat Australia

New Zealand will face France in the final of the Hamilton Sevens after coming from behind to beat an impressive Australia in the semi-finals.
Ngahori McGarvey-Black. Source: Photosport
New Zealand trailed 14-5 at halftime after Australia responded to Ngahori McGarvey-Black’s with two of their own through Nick Malouf and Henry Hutchinson.
Hutchinson’s try was set up by impressive Maurice Longbottom, who was sinbinned in the second half for knocking a NZ pass down. The yellow card undoubtedly the turning point in the match.
New Zealand would take the lead through tries to Regan Ware and Dylan Collier before hanging on to secure a first final in their home tournament since 2016.