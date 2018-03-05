All Blacks Sevens to face Aussies for fifth after last-gasp win over England in Las Vegas

New Zealand will play off for fifth against Australia at the world series tournament in Las Vegas after pipping England 19-14 in a classification match.

Dylan Collier Source: 1 NEWS

Handed a first start at his debut tournament, Ngarohi McGarvey Black scored two first-half tries on Monday (NZT) to put the All Blacks Sevens 14-7 in front at halftime.

Dan Norton levelled the scores for England before Dylan Collier stretched out in the game's frantic final play.

New Zealand will face an Australian side who needed a try from James Stannard three minutes into extra time to beat Kenya 26-21.

New Zealand are having to settle for minor honours after losing a dramatic quarter-final 14-10 to Fiji a day earlier, beaten by a last-minute try.