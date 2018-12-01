TODAY |

All Blacks Sevens eliminated from Las Vegas Sevens after ill-discipline late in semi

The All Blacks Sevens have been knocked out of the Las Vegas Sevens by hosts USA after ill-discipline cost them dearly in the final two minutes of a see-sawing semi-final.

The New Zealand men got off to a flying start using width and ball movement to get Sione Molia and Kurt Baker across the line but USA fought their way back into the contest with two tries of their own.

A conversion on halftime gave the US a 14-12 lead which they quickly built on after the break when speedster Carlin Isles scored his second try of the match with a break down the right wing.

The All Blacks Sevens managed to respond with a clever lineout set piece that saw Tim Mikkelson score and tie the game at 19-19 with two minutes left.

The All Blacks Sevens then attempted to pin USA in their half, using the kickoff to find touch and force the Americans to score from 5m off their own line.

But they were helped to the other end by three straight penalties at the breakdown and when Joe Ravouvou committed a fourth near his own line, he was sent to the bin with a yellow card.

With the final hooter gone and a one-man advantage, USA controlled the ball until they found a hole down the right wing and Isles went in to complete his hat-trick.

The 24-19 loss means the All Blacks Sevens will now play the loser of Samoa and Argentina for third while the USA awaits the winner in the cup final.

Regardless of the result, the US will take the overall lead in the World Sevens Series standings as they entered the contest tied for first with New Zealand.

Vilimoni Koroi of New Zealand against Argentina during day 2 of the 2017 HSBC Cape Town Sevens at Cape Town Stadium on 10 December 2017 © Ryan Wilkisky / www.photosport.nz
Vilimoni Koroi. Source: Photosport
