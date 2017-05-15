All Blacks Sevens do it late against England to finish third in Paris

The All Blacks Sevens have beaten England to finish third in the World Series competition in Paris after losing to eventual champions, South Africa, in the semis.

The Kiwis had fight on their hands against England after being behind 5-0 down at half time, before eventually winning 12-5, with tries to Sam Dickson and Sherwin Stowers sealing the win.

Dickson latched on to a cross-field kick to level the match after Will Edwards' opening try before Joe Webber put the All Blacks Sevens side ahead with a conversion from out wide.

Stowers then showed his speed to leave England's defenders for dead to seal the result only a minute from the hooter.