All Blacks Sevens demolish Wales to begin Hamilton Sevens campaign

The All Blacks Sevens have flexed their muscle in their first match of the Hamilton Sevens with a comprehensive 47-0 victory over Wales.

Tim Mikkelson. Source: Photosport

The NZ side were too powerful in scorching conditions in the Waikato, running in seven tries.

Tim Mikkelson crossed for a first-half double, with Regan Ware and Joe Webber also scored in the first half.

After the break, Scott Curry, Kurt Baker and Vilimoni Koroi joined the list of try-scorers.