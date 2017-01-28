All Blacks Sevens claim back to back wins over Scotland, Russia in Vancouver

Source:NZN
The All Blacks Sevens have beaten Scotland and Russia in contrasting matches to guarantee a quarter-final berth at the Canada leg of the world sevens series.
A fighting 31-26 defeat of the Scots was followed by a 31-5 dissection of Russia ahead of a final pool match against South Africa later today.
Doubles to captain Scott Curry and Regan Ware helped New Zealand fight back from 14-0 down to lead 19-14 at halftime over Scotland.
Their opening try went to Trael Joass after Scotland had crossed early through Scott Riddell and Darcy Graham, sparking a four-try unanswered run.
Winger Joe Ravouvou bagged a hat-trick against Russia while the other tries went to Sam Dickson and Luke Masirewa.
The series-leading Blitzboks are also unbeaten following similar sized wins over the same opponents.
New Zealand were second on the standings, 10 points behind South Africa, heading into the sixth round of the series.
