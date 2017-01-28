All Blacks Sevens claim back to back wins over Scotland, Russia in Vancouver

The All Blacks Sevens have beaten Scotland and Russia in contrasting matches to guarantee a quarter-final berth at the Canada leg of the world sevens series.

NZ Sevens captain Scott Curry. Source: Photosport

A fighting 31-26 defeat of the Scots was followed by a 31-5 dissection of Russia ahead of a final pool match against South Africa later today.

Doubles to captain Scott Curry and Regan Ware helped New Zealand fight back from 14-0 down to lead 19-14 at halftime over Scotland.

Their opening try went to Trael Joass after Scotland had crossed early through Scott Riddell and Darcy Graham, sparking a four-try unanswered run.

Winger Joe Ravouvou bagged a hat-trick against Russia while the other tries went to Sam Dickson and Luke Masirewa.

The series-leading Blitzboks are also unbeaten following similar sized wins over the same opponents.