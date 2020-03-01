All Blacks Sevens bundled out of Los Angeles semi-finals by clinical Blitzbokke

The All Blacks Sevens have seen their Los Angeles Sevens campaign brought to complete stop by a clinical Blitzbokke outfit this morning.

After the All Blacks Sevens beat France 29-14 this morning, they set up a semi-final clash with long-time rivals South Africa.

Despite their undefeated start to the tournament, New Zealand simply couldn't get into the match against the Blitzbokke as the South Africans got off to a perfect start with a try in the opening minute to Angelo Davids.

Davids then turned the dagger in with a try on halftime as South Africa took a 10-0 lead into the break.

Again, they caught the Kiwi side napping shortly after the restart with Werner Kok crossing over in the opening minute of the second half to extend the lead to 17-0 - a scoreline that would stay the same until the final whistle.

Despite the All Blacks Sevens' best efforts, South Africa denied them any chance back into the game with a tactical kicking game and impressive defensive work which kept New Zealand pinned down in their own half, where handling errors began to pile up.

The result means South Africa will now face a high-flying Fijian outfit in the final after they took down Australia in the other semi-final 43-7.