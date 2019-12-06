All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens get off to stellar start with dominant wins in Dubai

Both New Zealand teams at the Dubai Sevens have gotten off to flying starts on the opening day of the tournaments with big wins.

Ruby Tui runs with the ball during the match between New Zealand and Japan on Day One of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai. Source: Getty

The Black Ferns Sevens were the first up of the two Kiwi teams, putting on a complete performance to pummel Japan 48-0 in their Pool C match.

Stacey Waaka got the team going with a try in the first minute and would score again in the opening minute of the second half.

Soon after, Huia Harding also scored a double with both her tries coming in the second half.

Other Black Ferns to cros the line were Kelly Brazier, Theresa Firzpatrick, Shakira Baker and Alena Saili as the team used their speed and ball skills to constantly find holes in the Japanese defence.

The story was similar later in the evening for the All Blacks Sevens, who comfortably put away Wales 36-7 in their Pool C match.

The All Blacks Sevens had three try-scorers collect doubles in the match - Tone Ng Shiu, Kurt Baker and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black.

The men's team looked set to collect a clean sheet as well until Wales' Joe Goodchild managed to cross over on full time for a consolation try.

Both New Zealand teams will be back in action tonight, with the Black Ferns Sevens up at 7:50pm against England and the All Blacks Sevens up shortly after at 8:35pm against Canada.