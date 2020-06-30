All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens awarded World Sevens Series titles

The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens have been awarded the 2020 World Rugby Sevens Series titles after the remainder of tournaments were officially cancelled because of Covid-19.



All Blacks Sevens captain Tim Mikkelson and Black Ferns captain Sarah Hirini with trophies after winning in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

It is the first time the teams have won the series in the same season since 2014. The latest accolades come after the remaining four men’s and three women’s tournaments were cancelled.

Both New Zealand teams were leading the standings, with the All Blacks Sevens having won three of six tournaments.

The Black Ferns Sevens won four consecutive tournaments in Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton and Sydney to hold a commanding 16-point lead in the standings.