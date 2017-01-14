All Blacks Sevens announce four new caps for Wellington after impressive outings at nationals

Four new caps have been named in a 14-strong All Blacks Sevens squad for next weekend's Wellington tournament.

Standout performances at the last week's national sevens tournament have earned reward for Trael Joass, Andrew Knewstubb, Vilimoni Koroi and Tone Ng Shiu.

The New Zealanders are looking to defend the title they won last year, and are hunting a fourth successive victory at Westpac Stadium.

Interim All Blacks Sevens coach Scott Waldrom says he is confident the squad contains the best in-form sevens rugby players in the country.

"This is a team based on form, and it shows that exciting talent coming through can put their hand up and be successful with national selection.

"It's exciting to put Trael, Andrew, Vilimoni and Tone into the All Blacks Sevens environment in Wellington," he said.

Waldrom said he believed the squad still had plenty of room for improvement.

"There were big improvements in the team between the Dubai and Cape Town tournaments as the squad got to spend more time together.

"Since then we have had the nationals and a four-day camp together in Rotorua, so we enter the build-up this week match-fit and gelling as a group."

All Blacks Sevens 2017