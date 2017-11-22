All Blacks Sevens annihilate Russia in Sydney opening match

Source:NZN
Joe Ravouvou and Sam Dickson bagged try-scoring doubles as New Zealand routed Russia 61-0 in their opening match the men's world sevens series tournament in Sydney.
NZ Sevens captain Scott Curry.
Up 26-0 at halftime, the All Blacks Sevens lifted another notch by scoring five second-half tries to record the biggest win of the opening day.
One of the tryscorers was 18-year-old former rugby league age group star Etene Nanai-Seturo, who made his debut off the bench.
New Zealand, coming off a win at the previous world series tournamentin Cape Town, should face stiffer pool opposition today, against Fiji and Samoa.
Olympic champions Fiji outclassed the Samoans 31-5 yesterday.
Elsewhere, hosts Australia beat the United States 26-19 and Argentina pipped Kenya 7-5 in two of the closer games.
