All Blacks set to play two Bledisloe Tests in NZ, further two in Australia, 1 NEWS understands

Despite Covid-19 once again making its presence felt in the global rugby community, plans are still being pushed forward for All Blacks Tests later this year.

1 NEWS understands a four-Test series against the Wallabies is the most likely international rugby for New Zealand fans this year.

Two Tests would be played in Brisbane before the Australians travel to New Zealand for two weeks of isolation and the final two Tests.

The plans come after Argentina Rugby confirmed earlier today six of their players have tested positive for the virus, meaning hopes of a Rugby Championship later this year have taken a further blow.

SANZAAR said in July they were working with the New Zealand Government to try and host the four-team tournament entirely in New Zealand, but since then Auckland has experienced an outbreak of the virus and all three other nations - Australia, South Africa and Argentina - still have their own Covid-related issues.

The four-Test series between the All Blacks and Wallabies would likely take place in October.