All Blacks set for most games ever on home soil in a single season

All Blacks fans rejoice, the national side are set to have their busiest home season in their history, with nine Tests scheduled in New Zealand this winter.

After just five home Tests across nearly three years, the All Blacks will play nine matches on home soil between the start of July and the end of October this year.

The blockbuster international season will begin with a historic Test against Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium on July 3, the first ever Test at the venue, before two matches against Fiji later in the month.

Two Bledisloe Cup Tests against the Wallabies follow in August, before two Tests apiece against South Africa and Argentina in September and October as part of the Rugby Championship set to be staged here and in Australia.

A home Test for the Springboks and Pumas will be played on New Zealand soil due to the tournament being localised because of Covid-19.

As for venues, Eden Park, Wellington and Dunedin are all expected to host multiple games, assuming bubbles remain open and isolation logistics work.

The All Blacks will host the Wallabies twice, with the third Bledisloe Cup Test set down for Perth.