All Blacks send support to family of slain NZ-born police officer in UK who coached rugby

The All Blacks have reached out with a message of support to friends and family of the New Zealand-born police officer who was killed in the UK over the weekend.

Sergeant Matt Ratana grew up in NZ and he never forgot it. Source: 1 NEWS

Sergeant Matiu 'Matt' Ratana, 54, was killed after he was shot by man who was being detained in South London. He's been described as a "much-loved rugby fanatic" who was a "well-respected leader in the community".

Ratana was the head coach of a team at his local club East Grinstead, who said he was "was an inspiring and much-loved figure at the club".

The All Blacks offered their condolences this afternoon on social media.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Sgt Matt Ratana whose loss is being felt hard across the rugby and police community in both the UK and New Zealand," the team wrote.

"Rest In Peace Sergeant Matt."

Attached to the All Blacks' post was a tweet from earlier this week by one of Ratana's colleagues, who shared photos of his workspace which had an All Blacks 2019 Rugby World Cup jersey draped over his chair.

