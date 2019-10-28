All Blacks' semi-final review 'wasn't pleasant', says Ian Foster

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster detailed his side's review of their 19-7 Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat to England, with the results not pretty.

With the All Blacks now out of contention for a third straight Rugby World Cup title, Steve Hansen's side will instead have to settle for third at best, facing Wales in the bronze medal playoff on Friday night in Tokyo.

With one more match still to go, the All Blacks are back into the swing of another Test week, including the painful process of going over their last match.

Speaking to media today, Foster revealed how the All Blacks are handling the loss as they try to move on from Saturday night's defeat.

"It wasn't pleasant," Foster began.

"But that's what reviews are about. Generally an All Blacks review, whether you win or lose, is really harsh, because we're trying to improve our performance.

"This one was a really important one that we did a good job of that. It was a big occasion and we didn't play as well as we wanted to, and England did some things. You're trying to get a grasp and understand, have some conversations about it so that we learn going forward.