All Blacks' secrets safe with Storm: Wayne Smith relishes 'cross-code sharing'

Wayne Smith is relishing the close relationship between the All Blacks and Melbourne Storm after recently spending time with the NRL club in pre-season training.

The 'sharing of ideas' between the two organisations began in 2010 and in November Storm head coach Craig Bellamy and football director Frank Ponissi join the All Blacks in Chicago for their test week against Ireland.

"The All Blacks have a pretty close relationship with Melbourne Storm," Smith told Storm TV.

"There's a lot of synergy … there is a lot of cross code stuff that can be shared without worrying too much about competition.

"It's a safe environment, it's a good place to share ideas and I think it benefits both of us."