All Blacks' second half surge proves too much for Wallabies in Bledisloe I

The All Blacks have beaten the Wallabies 33-25 in the opening Bledisloe Cup Test at Eden Park tonight.

David Havili stretches out to score against the Wallabies. Source: Getty

Both sides made a rusty start to the series, with handling errors and errant lineouts marring the opening passage before Richie Mo’unga scored the first points through the penalty in the 17th minute.

He would kick two more before his Wallabies opposite Noah Lolesio scored one of his own.

The Wallabies looked to have struck a key blow when Andrew Kellaway finished off a slick long lineout throw that was taken by second-five Hunter Paisami.

Lolesio missed the conversion which would have given the visitors the lead.

A point would be as close as the Wallabies got, with Sevu Reece scoring a converted try in first-half injury time to give the All Blacks a 16-8 halftime lead.

The All Blacks would kick on in the second half, the TMO finding a forward pass that would deny them a sensational 100 metre team try seven minutes into the second half but a Mo’unga runaway try five minutes later meant NZ didn’t rue it too much.

Aaron Smith then made his 100th All Blacks Test something special, setting up both David Havili and Damian McKenzie with pinpoint passes to the left wing for two try assists.