TODAY |

All Blacks scrum guru Mike Cron leaving after 2019 Rugby World Cup

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

After 15 years helping the All Blacks, scrum coach Mike Cron has announced today he will step away from the national side after this year's World Cup.

Known in rugby circles as "Crono" or "the Scrum Guru", Cron has been involved with the All Blacks since 2004 and been part of management for both the victorious 2011 and 2015 Word Cup campaigns along with numerous other championship wins.

But the 64-year-old said it's time to step away.

"I've been incredibly lucky and had a wonderful career coaching at international level and I'm really looking forward to this last year with the team," Cron said.

"It will be my fifth Rugby World Cup this year (four with the All Blacks and one with Wales) so is the right time to step down from the international game."

Cron said after coaching for 37 years, he wouldn't be quitting for good, but would now focus on mentoring younger coaches and up and coming players.

"That's my other passion.  As well as coaching younger players and helping them hopefully reach their potential, I'm also keen to help out the young coaches of the future, so looking forward to doing that."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was full of praise for Cron upon the announcement.

"Sometimes in life you're lucky to come across a real influencer in your career. For me, Mike Cron is one of those people.

"He's one of those guys I've leaned on from day one of my coaching career.  Initially, that was around scrummaging, with Canterbury and the Crusaders, and then with Wales. Then I suggested to (former All Blacks Head Coach) Graham Henry that we bring him into the All Blacks.

"He is a national treasure."

Cron is the latest component confirmed to leave the All Blacks landscape after Japan, with Hansen and NZR boss Steve Tew also confirmed to depart.

All Blacks forwards coach Mike Cron. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
South Auckland company shouts 200 workers tickets to watch Mate Ma'a Tonga
2
Williamson's maximum also brought up his century in the four-wicket win.
Kane Williamson's heroic century guides Black Caps to dramatic win against South Africa at World Cup
3
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt discusses the latest from the Cricket World Cup. Source: Breakfast
Cricket World Cup diary: King Kane earned praise but spare some for de Grandhomme
4
The Cowboys utility said he was grateful that his Samoan father gave him the nod to represent his mum's Tongan heritage.
Former Toa Samoa player John Asiata had to get dad's permission to play for Mate Ma'a Tonga
5
Briar Hales, 11, has been told she can't play in the boys team by event organisers.
Black Ferns Sevens invite Hawke's Bay girl to training after being told she can't play in First XV - 'Don't let anyone stop you'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:44
The hooker returns for Friday's quarter-final against the Highlanders after a month off.

Crusaders' Codie Taylor says fractured index finger wasn't all bad - 'Gets me out of dishes and nappies'
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 18: Crusaders huddle as the TMO checks a possible forward pass during the Super Rugby match between DHL Stormers and Crusaders at DHL Newlands Stadium on May 18, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Crusaders name 12 All Blacks in full-strength starting XV for playoff with Highlanders
Boy on ground after failed tackle as a player runs for the try line in a rugby game

Hawke's Bay girl told she can't play for First XV in school rugby tournament
Ben Smith with the ball. Crusaders v Highlanders. Super Rugby, round 19, Wyatt Crockett Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 6th July 2018. Photo Copyright: Craig Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Ben Smith returns to fullback for Highlanders' quarter-final clash with Crusaders