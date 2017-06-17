 

All Blacks say fullback Ben Smith ruled out for rest of Lions series with concussion

All Blacks' fullback Ben Smith has been ruled out for the remainder of the Lions series after suffering a concussion during the first Test in Auckland on Saturday.

The fullback played his first Test as skipper in the 78-0 win against Samoa.
Smith has had a horror run of injuries this year, suffering a sickening head knock in February while playing for the Highlanders in his side's opening Super Rugby match.

In April Smith injured his ankle against the Stormers in Dunedin and was ruled out of his side's South Africa tour.

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs was called into the squad on Sunday to cover Smith. 

