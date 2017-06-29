All Blacks rookies Ngani Laumape and Vaea Fifita re-sign with Hurricanes on multi-year deals

New All Blacks Ngani Laumape and Vaea Fifita have signed new contracts with the Hurricanes which have seen them re-commit to the Wellington Super Rugby franchise for the 2018 season and beyond.

Laumape will remain with the Hurricanes and the Manawatu Turbos for at least two more seasons while Fifita has extended his contracts with Wellington Rugby and the Hurricanes through to the end of 2020.

"Coming back to rugby union from rugby league in 2016 was a massive challenge, but the Hurricanes coaches have made the transition a lot easier and I’ve loved every minute," Laumape said.



"The Hurricanes environment has really helped me develop my game and I can’t wait to continue that progress over the next two seasons."

Laumape made his All Blacks debut against The British and Irish Lions during the second Test of the series earlier this month in Wellington after a standout Super Rugby season this year.

Fifita also pulled on the black jersey for the first this year too after coming off the bench and scoring on debut while playing against Samoa at Eden Park.

"Representing the All Blacks was a dream come true and I'm thankful to the Hurricanes coaching staff for helping me realise my potential," Fifita said.

"I know I still have a long way to go and the Hurricanes is the right place for me to continue my career."

The announcement came with two other players agreeing to sign with the team - Matt Proctor and Geoff Cridge.