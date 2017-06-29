 

All Blacks rookies Ngani Laumape and Vaea Fifita re-sign with Hurricanes on multi-year deals

New All Blacks Ngani Laumape and Vaea Fifita have signed new contracts with the Hurricanes which have seen them re-commit to the Wellington Super Rugby franchise for the 2018 season and beyond.

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

Laumape will remain with the Hurricanes and the Manawatu Turbos for at least two more seasons while Fifita has extended his contracts with Wellington Rugby and the Hurricanes through to the end of 2020.

"Coming back to rugby union from rugby league in 2016 was a massive challenge, but the Hurricanes coaches have made the transition a lot easier and I’ve loved every minute," Laumape said.

"The Hurricanes environment has really helped me develop my game and I can’t wait to continue that progress over the next two seasons."

Laumape made his All Blacks debut against The British and Irish Lions during the second Test of the series earlier this month in Wellington after a standout Super Rugby season this year.

The Hurricanes' second five is continually learning in the All Blacks camp, Savea says.
Source: 1 NEWS

Fifita also pulled on the black jersey for the first this year too after coming off the bench and scoring on debut while playing against Samoa at Eden Park.

"Representing the All Blacks was a dream come true and I'm thankful to the Hurricanes coaching staff for helping me realise my potential," Fifita said.

Fifita and Barrett have been named on the bench for tomorrow's clash against Samoa in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I know I still have a long way to go and the Hurricanes is the right place for me to continue my career."

The announcement came with two other players agreeing to sign with the team - Matt Proctor and Geoff Cridge.

Proctor agreed to another two years with Wellington and the Hurricanes while 22-year-old Cridge, a lock from the Hawke's Bay, said he was grateful to the Hurricanes coaching staff for showing faith in him after an injury interrupted 2017 has seen him unable to add to his single Super Rugby appearance.

The Hurricanes host the undefeated Super Rugby leaders in the Crusaders at Westpac Stadium on Saturday with a 7:30pm kickoff.

