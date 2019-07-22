All Blacks rookies given pass mark by Steve Hansen: 'They've done themselves no harm'

Steve Hansen says he's pleased with what he's seen from his newest All Blacks, with four players having made their debut in Sunday's 20-16 win over Argentina.

With Sevu Reece starting on the right wing, and Atu Moli, Luke Jacobson and Braydon Ennor came off the bench. Youngster Josh Ioane was the only rookie not to earn their first Test cap.

With the All Blacks welcoming back the Crusaders that were rested for the trip to Argentina, it could have been assumed that the new boys would sit out facing South Africa in Wellington this weekend.

All Blacks coach Hansen however, says that the Buenos Aires debutants have given themselves a shot of backing up against the Springboks.

"There's a lot of water to go under the bridge before we name the next squad," Hansen said.

"A lot of things will be becoming a lot clearer, most of them have done themselves no harm at all."

Hansen added that he's been impressed with the five new players' ability to adapt, settling in well to life as All Blacks.

"I think they get a lot of confidence the more they're in here. It can be a little bit overwhelming for some, and getting a game, getting the jersey on for the first time, getting a look at yourself in the mirror and all the things that come with your first time being named as an All Black to play is important to help that confidence, and then going out and playing well reinforces it.

"But just being around everybody and understanding that you fit in okay certainly helps.

"They're getting a bit more comfortable."