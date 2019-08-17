All Blacks' rookie wingers given Steve Hansen seal of approval

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen praised the work of his rookie wingers, following their outstanding displays in the 36-0 drubbing over Australia at Eden Park to retain the Bledisloe Cup.

Dropping both Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane, Hansen's faith in George Bridge and Sevu Reece was rewarded in style, both shining in attack and defence as the All Blacks outclassed the Wallabies in every department.

Reece, 22, crossed over for his first Test try with arguably the play of the match, while Bridge, 24, also scored as well as setting up another for halfback Aaron Smith.

Speaking to media afterwards, Hansen spoke of his satisfaction at the success of the young duo.

"You don't put people in your team if you don't expect them to be able to play at that level," Hansen said.

"We said during the week that we've seen enough of them to be able to cope [with] being an All Black, and what a wonderful opportunity to see if they can cope with the pressure of such a big occasion.