All Blacks rookie Luke Jacobson credits Retallick, Cane after maiden selection

All Blacks rookie Luke Jacobson is thanking the help of Chiefs teammates Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane, having last night been named in his first international squad.

Jacobson, 22, was one of four new faces included by Steve Hansen for the first time, part of the 41-man squad for the first two Rugby Championship Tests against Argentina and South Africa respectively.

Referred to by an unnamed Super Rugby coach as being 'Brodie Retallick's henchman', Jacobsen was quick to credit the work of the All Blacks' lock, instrumental in his development as a player.

"That's a huge compliment, to be compared to old Guzzler [Retallick]," Jacobson told 1 NEWS. "He's an awesome player, a player I look up to."

"I've learned heaps off him, him and Sammy [Cane]. They're awesome players to have around. It's going to be awesome to be around more players like them. It's going to be 20 of those sorts of guys, which is going to be pretty special."