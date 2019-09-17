TODAY |

All Blacks rivalry with Springboks built on respect, says Ian Foster

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

The rivalry between the All Blacks and the Springboks is built on “deep respect”, says All Black assistant coach Ian Foster.

Foster made the comments responding to a question from a British reporter at a press conference in Japan today.

“I think we’ve always had a huge regard for the South African team," Foster said.

“They’re a team we have the biggest physical contact with them…simple as that.”

Saturday's clash is the opening pool match for both sides and Foster says the All Blacks have been solely focused on it.

“We’re not thinking too far ahead in this tournament. We’re just thinking about Saturday.”

“There’s no better game than to start than this one.”

Foster says he doesn't want a repeat of the draw with the Springboks in Wellington last month.

“We know the challenge – there’s a lot of talk about South Africa, but our focus is how good can we be.

“We’ve learned we’ve got to play 80 minutes against them.”

The All Blacks play the Springboks in Yokohama on Saturday, kickoff 9.45pm NZT.
 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks assistant coach said South Africa was the team the All Blacks got on with best despite the brutal on-field clashes. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
4
NZ-born cricketer Ben Stokes lashes out at 'immoral and heartless' UK tabloid's story on family tragedy
5
'It's like a counselling session' - All Blacks pair squirm, then joke, after reporter's question
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

World Cup stars put on notice that yellow, red cards will be brandished without hesitation
00:41

Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
00:30

Tongan RWC squad fill plane with beautiful harmonies after landing for first-up match

Thanks Ireland! The bizarre 2019 World Cup curse the All Blacks may have dodged, just barely