TODAY |

All Blacks 'right where we want to be' as they prepare for World Cup quarter-final with Ireland

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Now confirmed to face Ireland in Tokyo on Saturday night, the All Blacks are right where they want to be, says coach Steve Hansen

Winning Pool B despite an abandoned final game against Italy, the All Blacks face Ireland and compatriot Joe Schmidt in a first-round knockout match that could be billed as a final, the two sides occupying the world's top two ranking spots heading into the tournament.

Speaking to media this afternoon, coach Hansen talked up his opposition, with Ireland seemingly holding the upper hand after results over the past three years.

"They're a quality side, they've been number one this year," Hansen said.

"I think our last three results are loss, win, loss so there won't any complacency on our side.

"It's pretty exciting, we're right where we want to be."

Saturday's quarter-final could be Hansen's last in charge of the All Blacks, stepping down after the World Cup.

The long serving coach though insists that he's only concentrating on Saturday, and not what comes afterwards.

"It's a do or die game for both teams.

"Both teams are in good nick, fresh, and excited.

"I can only speak on behalf of ourselves, but we're really looking forward to the challenge."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Steve Hansen's side take on the team that's beaten them twice in their past three clashes. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
'It's pushing our hotel around' - All Black captures raw power of Typhoon Hagibis
2
All Blacks 'right where we want to be' as they prepare for World Cup quarter-final with Ireland
3
Spark Sport's team of the RWC 2019 so far
4
Barrett brothers mourning death of 'Granddad Ted'
5
All Blacks get Ireland in RWC quarter-finals, but how do other knockout games look?
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:20

Japan thankful for local support, but doing their best to limit 'noise' during historic RWC campaign
00:30

Move over SBW - new camera angles show off Japan's brilliant offload game during Scotland victory

00:53

Japan not satisfied with simply making quarter-finals - 'We're coming out to win'
01:43

Japan's Jamie Joseph says team’s thoughts are with those affected by Typhoon Hagibis - 'A lot are suffering'