All Blacks 'right where we want to be' as they prepare for World Cup quarter-final with Ireland

Now confirmed to face Ireland in Tokyo on Saturday night, the All Blacks are right where they want to be, says coach Steve Hansen

Winning Pool B despite an abandoned final game against Italy, the All Blacks face Ireland and compatriot Joe Schmidt in a first-round knockout match that could be billed as a final, the two sides occupying the world's top two ranking spots heading into the tournament.

Speaking to media this afternoon, coach Hansen talked up his opposition, with Ireland seemingly holding the upper hand after results over the past three years.

"They're a quality side, they've been number one this year," Hansen said.

"I think our last three results are loss, win, loss so there won't any complacency on our side.

"It's pretty exciting, we're right where we want to be."

Saturday's quarter-final could be Hansen's last in charge of the All Blacks, stepping down after the World Cup.

The long serving coach though insists that he's only concentrating on Saturday, and not what comes afterwards.

"It's a do or die game for both teams.

"Both teams are in good nick, fresh, and excited.