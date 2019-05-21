TODAY |

All Blacks Richie Mo'unga and George Bridge free to play for Crusaders amid scandal

AAP
More From
Rugby
Crusaders

All Blacks Richie Mo'unga and George Bridge are free to play for the Crusaders this weekend while an investigation is carried out into their alleged offensive behaviour while in South Africa.

NZ Rugby has asked its independent complaint service to handle the allegations that emerged following separate late-night incidents in Pretoria and Cape Town this month.

One of the accusations surrounds star five-eighth Mo'unga allegedly spitting at a woman while winger Bridge is accused of being part of a group fingered for making homophobic slurs and acting in an intimidating manner.

The pair are rising stars of New Zealand rugby and set to play a key role as the Crusaders chase a third successive Super Rugby title.

Crusaders chairman Colin Mansbridge told journalists the pair wouldn't be stood down and at this stage were considered available for Saturday's match against the Blues in Auckland.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    George Bridge is alleged to be at the centre of one incident in South Africa, Richie Mo’unga the other. Source: 1 NEWS

    Mansbridge agreed with NZ Rugby chief rugby officer Nigel Cass's assessment that both incidents entail allegations that are "very serious".

    "These allegations are about abuse, inappropriate and offensive behaviour, and we do not tolerate this," Cass said.

    "We have very strong values of respect, inclusion and tolerance in Rugby - there is no place for the type of behaviour that has been described.

    "At the same time, the players are refuting the details of the claims made. Because the nature of these allegations is serious, it is important that we carefully look at these claims without prejudice or assumptions."

    A Pretoria woman alleged Mo'unga spat beer at her and her friends at a bar following a game between the competition-leading Crusaders and the Bulls on May 10.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Scott Robertson said “the boys really refute the allegations” on arrival back in New Zealand from South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS

      The unnamed woman told Radio New Zealand Mo'unga was unapologetic about the incident on the night but was contrite the following morning when contacted via social media.

      She kept what she claims is a screenshot of an apology from the nine-Test veteran, stating he "obviously was intoxicated" and had no recollection of his actions.

      The Crusaders have vehemently defended Bridge of any wrongdoing in the second incident at a Cape Town fast food outlet a week later.

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        Allegations have surfaced on social media of two separate events allegedly involving four members of the squad while in South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
        More From
        Rugby
        Crusaders
        MOST
        POPULAR STORIES
        1
        All Black Richie Mo'unga during the training session at Trafalgar Park ahead of the Rugby Championship test match against Argentina. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Tuesday 4 September 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
        Crusaders player Richie Mo'unga accused of inappropriate touching, spitting beer at woman
        2
        George Bridge is alleged to be at the centre of one incident in South Africa, Richie Mo’unga the other.
        'They were laughing at us' - witness stands by friends' allegations of homophobic slurs from Crusaders players
        3
        Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
        'It's disappointing for Australia' - All Blacks coach on Israel Folau's axing
        4
        Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
        Israel Folau considering 'all potential avenues' over Rugby Australia contract termination
        5
        Colin Mansbridge says he has spoken to players and staff involved in the incidents in South Africa.
        'They are clearly gutted' - Crusaders CEO says investigation underway into homophobic abuse allegations in Cape Town
        MORE FROM
        Rugby
        MORE
        01:48
        Both the stadium’s covered stands are prone to earthquake damage and unusable.

        Yarrow Stadium gets green light for $50 million repair and upgrade
        03:06
        George Bridge is alleged to be at the centre of one incident in South Africa, Richie Mo’unga the other.

        'They were laughing at us' - witness stands by friends' allegations of homophobic slurs from Crusaders players
        All Black Richie Mo'unga during the training session at Trafalgar Park ahead of the Rugby Championship test match against Argentina. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Tuesday 4 September 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

        Crusaders player Richie Mo'unga accused of inappropriate touching, spitting beer at woman
        01:38
        Scott Robertson said “the boys really refute the allegations” on arrival back in New Zealand from South Africa.

        Crusaders coach standing by players accused of making homophobic slurs in Cape Town, describes incident as 'selfie gone wrong'