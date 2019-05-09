All Blacks reveal amusing but incorrect pronunciations of names for 'Say My Name' round

An amusing campaign by Super Rugby players has been brought back by New Zealand Rugby to help people pronounce their names correctly.

The "say my name" round is back in 2019 after it successfully launched last season - a week where players guide fans on how to say their name correctly.

New Zealand Rugby picked up the idea from the NRL last year to help Aussie fans who mispronounced names of Pacific players.

This year, the video featured multiple All Blacks sharing both a guide on how to pronounce their names as well as common mispronunciations they endure.

Former halfback Piri Weepu was the first up, introducing the video. He admits to being called Perry and Piddy before offering the correct way to say it.

"We're encouraging everyone to 'Say My Name' this week and make a real effort to get some of our (players) names right," Weepu said.

"Practice makes perfect, and what better way to show respect."